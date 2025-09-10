Travis Kelce Laments Injuring Xavier Worthy, 'I Felt Like S***'

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce is owning up to his role in a collision that forced Xavier Worthy out of the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers ... saying he simply has to be better.

The superstar tight end shared his regret over the freak accident during the latest "New Heights" episode with his brother, Jason, on Wednesday ... and he chalked it all up to not being prepared out the gate.

"I wasn’t ready that first drive, I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game, I literally took one of my players out," Travis said. "That's one of the most frustrating parts, and it's hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy."

When Jason asked him to go more in depth on the actual play ... Travis said it's on him, and as one of the most seasoned vets on the team -- he should do better.

"I'm supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy," Travis Kelce said. "So it's frustrating for me. I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in a position and it all just happened pretty quick. And I've just got to be better, man. I'm 13 years in the league. There's no excuse for me running into my own guys like that and being able to play fast and help him out."

Travis went on to say he "felt like s***" after the play, but he hopes the second-year pass catcher gets back to full health soon ... as the Chiefs need him out on the field.

The Chiefs ended up losing to the Bolts in a 27-21 result ... and they'll look to rebound this weekend in a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles.