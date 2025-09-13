Throwback To When Taylor Swift First Attended a Chiefs Game!
Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs! Taylor Swift's First Time At One Of Travis Kelce's Games!
Published
The start of football season means plenty of new opportunities are in the air, and we're looking out for fresh faces on the field, impressive new plays -- and Taylor Swift sightings at Kansas City Chiefs games!
To commemorate the NFL's second week, we're taking a look back to September 2023, when the hitmaker was first spotted supporting her now-fiancé Travis Kelce while the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears ... they won the game, FYI.
9/24/23
Oh, and it's worth mentioning the hitmaker spent much of the game next to Travis' mom Donna ... although who knows if the thought of hanging out with her future mother-in-law ever crossed Taylor's mind at the game!