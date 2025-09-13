Throwback To When Taylor Swift First Attended a Chiefs Game!

Play video content X/@paytonsun

The start of football season means plenty of new opportunities are in the air, and we're looking out for fresh faces on the field, impressive new plays -- and Taylor Swift sightings at Kansas City Chiefs games!

To commemorate the NFL's second week, we're taking a look back to September 2023, when the hitmaker was first spotted supporting her now-fiancé Travis Kelce while the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears ... they won the game, FYI.

Play video content 9/24/23