Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer's DNA Found on Towel Wrapped Around Rifle, FBI Says

The suspected killer of Charlie Kirk is in even more hot water ... because there's new DNA evidence linking him to the crime as well as a note written by him threatening to kill the conservative activist, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Patel made an appearance Monday on "Fox & Friends" and gave an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting of Kirk last week as he was holding an event at Utah Valley University. According to the FBI, Tyler Robinson used a rifle to fire a single shot that hit Kirk in the neck while Charlie was onstage taking questions from the crowd.

TMZ reported Robinson's dad recognized his son from suspect photos released by the FBI and he contacted a youth pastor who works with the U.S. Marshals, leading to Tyler's arrest.

On "Fox & Friends," Patel said the investigators got a DNA match from the towel wrapped around the rifle Robinson ditched in a wooded area near the crime scene.

Patel also said the FBI got a DNA hit from a screwdriver found on the roof of a campus building where Robinson fired the fatal shot.

What's more, Patel said Tyler exchanged text messages with another person, claiming he had the opportunity to “take out Charlie Kirk,” and he was “going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for."

"Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt asked Patel why the individual texting with Robinson didn't come forward before the shooting. Patel responded that the investigation is ongoing.