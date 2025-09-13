Chris Martin Encourages Fans to Send Love to Charlie Kirk's Family During Concert

Raise Up Your Love to Charlie Kirk's Family, Others You Disagree With

Chris Martin's encouraging people to love others they might not even get along with ... including Charlie Kirk's family after his tragic death this week.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at London's Wembley Stadium Friday night ... and, he had all the fans raise their hands up and send love to someone in the world.

🚨BREAKING: Coldplay's Chris Martin tells his audience of 80,000+ to send love to Charlie Kirks family during final night at Wembley



It's no longer about left vs right. It's about humanity vs insanity.

Martin says it can be anyone in the world in the clip ... friends, family or strangers experiencing tragedies -- like the Kirks.

Chris doubles down by saying it doesn't have to be Kirk's fam specifically -- it could be someone you disagree with in general ... advocating for an end to political violence like many have in the aftermath of Kirk's death.

As you know ... Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT Wednesday when he was shot in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Tyler Robinson -- a 22-year-old -- was arrested and booked on aggravated murder and other charges.

Numerous friends and fans have tributed him in the days since ... like his allies in Congress who have asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to put a statue of Kirk in the Capitol Building.

President Donald Trump told the nation he plans to attend Kirk's funeral -- a memorial for Kirk is scheduled Sunday, September 21 in Arizona -- and, he has awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle denounced the shooting and called for an end to political violence at large.