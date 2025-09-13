Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chris Martin Encourages Fans to Send Love to Charlie Kirk's Family During Concert

Chris Martin Raise Up Your Love to Charlie Kirk's Family, Others You Disagree With

By TMZ Staff
Published
coldplay chris martin charlie kirk main getty
Getty

Chris Martin's encouraging people to love others they might not even get along with ... including Charlie Kirk's family after his tragic death this week.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at London's Wembley Stadium Friday night ... and, he had all the fans raise their hands up and send love to someone in the world.

Martin says it can be anyone in the world in the clip ... friends, family or strangers experiencing tragedies -- like the Kirks.

Chris doubles down by saying it doesn't have to be Kirk's fam specifically -- it could be someone you disagree with in general ... advocating for an end to political violence like many have in the aftermath of Kirk's death.

Remembering Charlie Kirk
Launch Gallery
Remembering Charlie Kirk Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know ... Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT Wednesday when he was shot in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Tyler Robinson -- a 22-year-old -- was arrested and booked on aggravated murder and other charges.

Numerous friends and fans have tributed him in the days since ... like his allies in Congress who have asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to put a statue of Kirk in the Capitol Building.

President Donald Trump told the nation he plans to attend Kirk's funeral -- a memorial for Kirk is scheduled Sunday, September 21 in Arizona -- and, he has awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

091125_donald_trump_kirk_kal
CHARLIE WILL BE HONORED

Politicians on both sides of the aisle denounced the shooting and called for an end to political violence at large.

Sounds like Coldplay's following their lead on this one ... pushing for more peace in the world.

Related articles