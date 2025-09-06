Kristin Cabot Reportedly Files for Divorce from Husband After Coldplay Kiss Cam Drama

Kristin Cabot -- the woman caught having an alleged affair with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at Coldplay's concert in July -- has reportedly filed for divorce.

The former Astronomer HR honcho filed to separate from husband Andrew Cabot at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Aug. 13, Daily Mail reports.

The outlet claims to have spoken to Andrew's 2nd wife Julia, who says she texted her ex shortly after Kristin's Kiss Cam moment went viral. His reported response was ... "Her life is nothing to do with me" and confirmed they're separating.

Julia also theorized Andrew's feelings haven't been hurt by the ordeal, and that he's probably just embarrassed. She described him as "not a nice person" who only cares about money.

TMZ reached out to Kristin, Julia and Andrew for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you'll recall ... their moment on the Jumbotron at the Coldplay concert in Boston on July 16 went viral after Kristin and Andy dove out of view when the camera landed on them.

Even Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin noticed the bizarre reaction, noting on stage ... "Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy."

It seems like the latter may have been true, as Andy swiftly stepped down as Astronomer's CEO, and Kristin left the company shortly after.