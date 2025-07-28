Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam At Concert

Play video content @mrbusinesstravels via Storyful

Lionel Messi was captured on the Coldplay Kiss Cam -- a dangerous place to be these days -- but, no Astronomer reenactment here ... the soccer legend hit up the show with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo!

The couple -- along with their three kids -- hit up Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night to catch the band's final U.S. show on their "Music of the Spheres" tour.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you would expect, the crowd went nuts when Messi was shown on the big screen, including Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin.

"Well Leo, my beautiful brother," Martin sang. "You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today to see our band play, the number one sports person of all time!"

Unlike Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and head of HR Kristin Cabot ... there was nothing Messi and his wife were hiding -- in fact, it was the opposite. Just mom and dad enjoying a family outing in the 305.

Play video content 7/16/25 Storyful

Luckily for the 38-year-old all-time great, he was able to attend the show as he was busy serving a one-game suspension for missing last week's MLS All-Star Game.

Lionel missed Inter Miami's Saturday night showdown against FC Cincinnati, which ended in a 0-0 draw.