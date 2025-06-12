Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi Swap Autographed Jerseys After Commercial Shoot



By TMZ Staff
Published
lionel messi patrick mahomes jersey adidas
Adidas

Travis Kelce might have some competition when it comes to the top spot on Patrick Mahomes' BFF list ... 'cause Lionel Messi sure seemed to make a great case for it recently.

The soccer superstar hit a gym with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to film an Adidas ad ... and the guys appeared to have some serious bromantic chemistry both on and off camera.

In the 45-second Three Stripes advert ... Messi can be seen pushing Mahomes to run faster on a treadmill -- which Patrick appreciates.

The two then encourage each other to go quicker and quicker ... before a caption reads, "We all need someone to make us believe. You got this."

lionel messi patrick mahomes split sub getty
Getty

After the their sweat sesh, they dap each other up ... and the vignette ends.

Later in the day, they showed their apparent friendship wasn't just for the cams ... as they signed some jerseys for one another and then posed with them with huge grins on their faces.

lionel messi patrick mahomes jersey adidas 2
Adidas

Of course, no one should have expected anything different from the pair ... game, after all, does recognize game!

