Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi Swap Autographed Jerseys After Commercial Shoot

Travis Kelce might have some competition when it comes to the top spot on Patrick Mahomes' BFF list ... 'cause Lionel Messi sure seemed to make a great case for it recently.

The soccer superstar hit a gym with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to film an Adidas ad ... and the guys appeared to have some serious bromantic chemistry both on and off camera.

Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes star in adidas’ new “You Got This” short film 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/w11z6UGUKs — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 12, 2025 @nicekicks

In the 45-second Three Stripes advert ... Messi can be seen pushing Mahomes to run faster on a treadmill -- which Patrick appreciates.

The two then encourage each other to go quicker and quicker ... before a caption reads, "We all need someone to make us believe. You got this."

After the their sweat sesh, they dap each other up ... and the vignette ends.

Later in the day, they showed their apparent friendship wasn't just for the cams ... as they signed some jerseys for one another and then posed with them with huge grins on their faces.