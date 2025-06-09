Lionel Messi Fan Chastised By Cop After Rushing Soccer Star

Play video content TMZSports.com

The young fan who got ragdolled by security for rushing Lionel Messi late last month also got a tongue-lashing from cops, TMZ Sports has learned.

Check out Fort Lauderdale Police Department body camera footage we obtained this week ... just after Ramsey Khatri was thrown out of Inter Miami Stadium on May 25 for getting too close to Messi at a youth soccer event -- police chastised him for the boneheaded move.

One of the responding officers at first wondered why the 18-year-old even tried to get near the footballer ... before he laid into him for dialing 911 afterward to report how security had manhandled him.

"Brother," the cop said. "You ran after Messi, this happens to you, and you call the police? Come on, man."

Khatri tried to justify his behavior -- stating he just loves Messi that much ... and he never once thought "anything bad was going to happen."

But the officer wasn't buying what the teen was selling ... responding, "Come on, man. You knew, man. You see videos online. You're a fan, bro. You know how it goes."

Khatri was trespassed from the stadium over the incident -- and according to the police video, he was unable to get the hat and glasses he lost during the incident back. He also said he had some pain in his wrist and neck -- though he declined to go to the hospital.