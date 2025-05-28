Lionel Messi Fan Manhandled By Security After Rushing Soccer Star at Youth Event

Play video content BACKGRID

An overly excited Lionel Messi fan found out what NOT to do when in the presence of the international soccer superstar -- getting roughed up by security after running toward him at a youth event.

The chaotic moment happened at the Inter Miami CF Academy's Dreams Cup at Florida Blue Training Center over the weekend ... which the GOAT himself and teammate Luis Suarez attended, taking a seat on a bench under a tent to soak in all the action.

At one point in the appearance, footage shows a young supporter -- decked out in a No. 10 jersey -- sprint across the field and sneak past a guard who fell while attempting to chase him down.

Once he came face-to-face with his idol, the fan appeared to try to hand him a Sharpie in an apparent attempt to have the Argentinian striker sign his merch.

The fan was then separated by a different guard ... who pushed him back and gave him a bear hug before moving him away from the tent.

The supporter then appeared to try and walk away on his own accord, but other staffers had other plans and escorted him off the field.

What's funny about the scene -- another passionate Messi backer also approached the 37-year-old while the kid got all the attention of the guards ... and he was much more calm, but was still met with some inevitable pushing from the folks tasked with protecting the athlete.