Shop Lionel Messi's New Amazon Store Collection

Lionel "Leo" Messi already dominates the world of soccer as the captains of two teams at once, playing forward for both the Argentina national team and MLS' Inter Miami. He's been named the world's best player eight times by FIFA and is the most decorated player in the history of the sport.

With a fanbase that continues to grow, the superstar is now offering his own line of apparel and accessories so he can ensure his fans are enjoying the same quality in Messi-branded merchandise as he delivers at every match. The Messi Lifestyle Collection is available on Amazon and ready to cover you and your kids from head to toe, while their line of bags are perfect for travel, sports, school, training, and more.

Durable and sturdy, kids are ready to carry their support for their favorite Inter Miami soccer star with the Lifestyle Messi Duffel Bag in Argentina Blue, embroidered with his name and number. It's the perfect accessory for all your accessories!

With its spacious capacity and water-resistant nylon construction, this versatile bag is just the thing for taking to the gym or school activities, or even overnight stays. It features a side shoe section, as well as two exterior side slip pockets for smaller items, while its top handles and removable, crossbody strap makes it easy to carry.

The most popular modern bag design, soccer fans won't want to miss out on this Lifestyle Messi Drawstring Bag that's as versatile as Messi himself. The soccer legend who captains two teams knows all about the need to move quickly from one place to the next, and what easier way than with this convenient bag ready for all your essentials?

The simple cinch opening at the top means no fussing with clips and zippers, while the water-resistant, ripstop nylon material and thick drawstrings means you can be as tough on this bag as Messi is on his opponents. It even features a hidden side pocket to keep certain small items safe and secure.

Check your friends' cool factor and rep the best with this Messi Lifestyle Graphic Tee featuring Messi's iconic logo. The men's standard fit, cotton-jersey knit style comes in three different colors, sizes from Small to Extra-Large, and is fully machine washable.

You'll feel like a champion on the field or wherever you are, with one customer urging Mess fans to "just buy it!" They praised the "super soft cloth" and "modern fit," as well as its durability through multiple washes with no shrinking or pilling.

Comfort and style are both guaranteed with the Messi Lifestyle Jogger Shorts. With a drawstring waistband and easy, adjustable fit, these soft fleece shorts are as cozy as a warm bed, but classy enough for back-to-school wear.

With Messi's logo and shield displayed on the left leg, these shorts can be worn alone to subtly spotlight your allegiance, or paired with all your Messi Lifestyle gear to let the world know who is the world's best on the field and off.

With four different colors and designs, you can send a whole crew of Messi fans onto the field for a match in these Messi Lifestyle Boys' Jerseys. Each style is 100 percent polyester and machine washable, while featuring Messi's number 10, logo and shield.

Available in Sizes 4-18, these jerseys are perfect for youth fans of all ages, while the v-neck and short sleeves means they'll stay cool and comfortable no matter how hard they play. One happy fan said the shirt "looked and fit great" and was of "good quality and true to size."

Leo Messi knows the power of pink, and so does everyone wearing his Messi Lifestyle Girls' T-Shirt. Cut with a crewneck, cropped fit, and short sleeves, this 60/40 cotton/polyester blend is flexible and cool, so play as hard as you can.

With Messi's name and logo on the front, fans will proudly share their love for one of the world's all-time greatest athletes, while the quality fabric and machine washability will keep it looking as fresh as day one.

Why mess with the hassle of finding the perfect look to complement your Leo Messi gear when you can have the whole outfit ready with the Messi Lifestyle Boys' 2-Piece Set. This ready-made superfan super outfit features comfortable shorts and t-shirt in a variety of colors sized 4-18 to ensure the perfect fit for any personality.

Calling it an "excellent purchase for an amazing price," one happy mom praised the "soft material," saying her 9-year-old found it "very comfortable." You won't miss a play on the screen or the field with this set.

A long, hard day of practice or play deserves a comfortable night's rest, with dreams where you're as big a star as your favorite soccer players. With these Lifestyle Messi Boys' Pajamas, you'll be ahead of the game by bringing one of the world's top superstars with you!

The 2-piece set comes in blue or pink and features long sleeves and pants covered with Messi's mark. Made from 100 percent polyester in a soft fleece, and available in sizes 4-18, this design was made for comfort to ease you into slumber, without sacrificing the cool factor.

Extra soft and extra stretchy, you'll be ready for every day of the week with this 6-pack of Messi Lifestyle Girls' Crew Socks. Each one is uniquely designed, but they all have the same style and comfort. Made from 97 percent polyester and 3 percent spandex, these sicks will stay put, while the fun patterns show off your Messi allegiance.

This happy customer marveled that the socks are both "thick and comfortable," while appreciating the "deep keep pocket" which "helps keep the socks comfortable and durable." Another noted that even though they're marketed for girls, if Messi knows pink is awesome, these socks can be just as awesome for girls and boys!

Sometimes you need a durable, quality backpack with plenty of room for all your goodies. But why settle for plain and boring when you can stand out in Messi's signature colors with the Messi Lifestyle Backpack, available in pink or blue. The comfortable padded shoulder straps ensure a comfortable carry, no matter how far you're going.

With dimensions of 12.8" x 7.48" x 15.75", this water-resistant smooth nylon bag will last and last, while its two side pockets for water bottles and front zip-closure mean it's ready to help you haul anything and everything you might need to get you through the day.

