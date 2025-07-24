Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kristin Cabot Resigns From Astronomer in Wake of Coldplay Kiss-Cam Controversy

By TMZ Staff
Published
kristin cabot ceo kiss cam 1

Kristin Cabot has resigned from her head of HR position at Astronomer in the wake of the Coldplay cheating scandal, TMZ has learned.

A rep for Astronomer tells TMZ, "Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer -- she’s resigned."

andy byron linkedin sub swipe
LinkedIn

Kristin’s resignation comes right after her lover Andy Byron quit as Astronomer’s CEO on Saturday -- both dropping like flies after they were caught getting way too cozy at a Coldplay concert, sparking an internal investigation into workplace conduct.

071825_coldplay_couple_before_kal
CANOODLING BEFORE BEING CAUGHT
TMZ.com

TMZ even got exclusive video from before the infamous moment, showing the two kissing and cuddling as the music played -- extra messy considering Andy’s married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Megan’s since wiped his last name from her socials.

071825_couple_caught_coldpla_kaly
CAUGHT ON CAMERA!!!
Storyful

While Kristin and Andy’s personal lives are blowing up, Astronomer says it’s business as usual, naming Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, who's promising to push through the scandal and come out stronger.

One thing’s for sure -- if Pete wants to keep this ship afloat, he’ll need a new head of HR... preferably one who isn’t breaking some major workplace ethics!

