Kristin Cabot Resigns From Astronomer in Wake of Coldplay Kiss-Cam Controversy

Kristin Cabot has resigned from her head of HR position at Astronomer in the wake of the Coldplay cheating scandal, TMZ has learned.

A rep for Astronomer tells TMZ, "Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer -- she’s resigned."

Kristin’s resignation comes right after her lover Andy Byron quit as Astronomer’s CEO on Saturday -- both dropping like flies after they were caught getting way too cozy at a Coldplay concert, sparking an internal investigation into workplace conduct.

TMZ even got exclusive video from before the infamous moment, showing the two kissing and cuddling as the music played -- extra messy considering Andy’s married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Megan’s since wiped his last name from her socials.

While Kristin and Andy’s personal lives are blowing up, Astronomer says it’s business as usual, naming Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, who's promising to push through the scandal and come out stronger.