Coldplay's Chris Martin Leans Into Astronomer Kiss Cam Scandal During Concert Proposal

You Want To Propose At My Concert?!?

Chris Martin's not letting the Astronomer kiss cam scandal die ... and now he's being extra careful with couples at his Coldplay concerts.

The band was performing Friday at Wembley Stadium in London when a fan on the kiss cam held up a sign saying he wanted to propose to a woman standing in front of him.

Chris hesitated at first and then ran through some "basic security checks." As the audience laughed along, Chris asked the man if the woman was his partner or someone else's.

Of course, Chris was referencing former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ... who resigned after he got busted allegedly cheating with his former head of HR Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.

The man nodded that the woman was his partner and then Chris asked more questions .... "Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that? Are you A.I.? Are you real people?"