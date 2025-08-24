Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Coldplay's Chris Martin Leans Into Astronomer Kiss Cam Scandal During Concert Proposal

Coldplay's Chris Martin You Want To Propose At My Concert?!? Let's Do Basic Security Checks

By TMZ Staff
Published
chris-martin-getty-tiktok-1
Getty Composite

Chris Martin's not letting the Astronomer kiss cam scandal die ... and now he's being extra careful with couples at his Coldplay concerts.

The band was performing Friday at Wembley Stadium in London when a fan on the kiss cam held up a sign saying he wanted to propose to a woman standing in front of him.

Chris hesitated at first and then ran through some "basic security checks." As the audience laughed along, Chris asked the man if the woman was his partner or someone else's.

082425_coldplay_proposal_
Tiktok/@manoolfd

Of course, Chris was referencing former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ... who resigned after he got busted allegedly cheating with his former head of HR Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.

071825_couple_caught_coldpla_kaly 7/16/25
CAUGHT ON CAMERA!!!
Storyful

The man nodded that the woman was his partner and then Chris asked more questions .... "Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that? Are you A.I.? Are you real people?"

082425_coldplay_proposal_ring
TikTok/@manoofld

Love won in the end ... the man dropped to a knee and popped the question as the stadium watched on the kiss cam ... and she said, "Yes."

