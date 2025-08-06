Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird Recreate Coldplay Scandal W/ WNBA Mascot

Megan Rapinoe and her fiancée, Sue Bird, jumped into the viral Coldplay concert cam trend headfirst -- but the couple added a twist -- and they had the whole arena cracking up!

The legendary soccer player and Bird -- who retired from the WNBA in 2022 -- pulled off the stunt on Tuesday during the 2nd quarter of the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm game at Climate Pledge Arena.

During a break in the action, Rapinoe -- seated courtside -- was shown on the big screens in the arena ... when cameras cut to Bird, who was cuddling up with the Storm's mascot, Doppler.

Doppler and Bird -- who played for the Storm her entire 21-year WNBA career -- panicked and attempted to hide from the camera's view ... just like former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

Of course, Byron and Cabot were caught on the Coldplay concert kiss cam last month ... and you know what followed. Jobs were lost, relationships were blown up, and a viral trend was born.