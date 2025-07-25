Gwyneth Paltrow Helps Astronomer Lean Into Coldplay Cheating Scandal

I'll Get Astronomer Out Of This Mess

Astronomer is really leaning into the Coldplay kiss-cam cheating scandal ... by hiring Gwyneth Paltrow to help with some public relations.

Chris Martin's A-List ex was hired as a "very temporary" spokeswoman for the company, and she filmed a funny video as part of the gig ... answering some questions folks are dying to know about Astronomer ... well, sort of.

Ya gotta see the video ... it's hilarious.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ that the video is not AI and that Gwyneth filmed the video this week.

Astronomer's been thrust into the national spotlight after their former CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera at a Coldplay concert cozying up to the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

TMZ even obtained exclusive video from before the infamous moment, showing the two kissing and cuddling ... extra messy considering Andy's married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Megan's since wiped his last name from her socials ... while Andy and Kristin are out at Astronomer.

