Chris Martin Hilariously Addresses Astronomer CEO Scandal at Concert

Chris Martin has set the record straight about the Astronomer CEO scandal that took the internet by storm ... and he wants to make one thing clear -- the camera is not meant for kissing!

The Coldplay frontman hilariously addressed the jumbotron fiasco that took off in July, telling the audience at his Tuesday night concert in Hull, England that the camera panning the crowd "never will be, and never was a kiss cam."

He added ... "This is called a jumbotron, and we've done this for a long, long time. We pick people out to say hello. And sometimes they turn up to become an internationally massive scandal, sure. But most of the time we're just trying to say hello to some f**king people, that's all!" Case closed.

As you're well aware ... Coldplay caught a couple on the jumbotron at a concert in Boston last month getting all lovey-dovey -- that was until they noticed themselves on the big screen.

The man -- married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron -- immediately ducked out of the way, while his HR executive Kristin Cabot turned to hide from sight.

Chris even called out the surprising reaction, saying ... "Uh oh. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The footage was posted on the internet ... and you know what happened next.

Though neither party admitted to being involved in an affair ... they both resigned from the data and analytics company.

Astronomer then attempted to rehab its reputation by tapping none other than Chris' ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, as their "temporary spokesperson."

She gave a tongue-in-cheek speech ... noting the company was "thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."