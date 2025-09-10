Kristin Cabot's Husband Begs Judge to Seal Divorce Amid Kiss Cam Controversy

Kristin Cabot and her estranged husband, Andrew, might not be seeing eye to eye in the midst of their divorce ... but both agree it's best if a judge seals their divorce proceedings.

Andrew filed a motion in a New Hampshire court last month -- shortly after Kristin filed for divorce -- assenting to his ex's motion to seal the divorce petition and the proceedings in their entirety.

Basically, Andrew says he and Kristin are on the same side ... they don't want the attention their divorce will bring after she was thrust into the spotlight at a Coldplay concert.

Andrew says he's for sealing the divorce in order to "provide their family and the children with as much protection and privacy as allowed by NH Law."

Worth noting ... the divorce is sealed -- so, it seems the judge agreed with Andrew and Kristin on this one. Also, it seems Andrew's open to settling this outside of a courtroom -- 'cause he checked a box on these documents indicating he has considered settling the divorce via mediation.

Andrew finally spoke out about his estranged wife's viral Coldplay concert moment earlier this week ... with a rep telling PEOPLE Andrew and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert."

At the Coldplay concert -- as you know -- Kristin was shown on the Jumbotron wrapped in an embrace with Andy Byron, the then-CEO of tech company Astronomer

The two awkwardly dove away from one another in the clip ... and, it led to their identities coming out and their lives blowing up. They each had to quit their roles at Astronomer after the drama unfolded.