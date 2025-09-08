Kristin Cabot's Estranged Husband Breaks Silence On Coldplay Kiss Cam Drama

She Didn't Cheat On Me, We Were Separated!!!

Kristin Cabot -- the woman caught having an alleged affair with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at Coldplay's concert in July -- was "amicably separated" from her now-estranged husband several weeks before the viral moment.

Andrew Cabot is speaking out about the kiss cam scandal and his divorce with Kristin for the first time ... with his team telling PEOPLE he and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert."

Andrew is the CEO of Privateer Rum and Kristin was caught kissing Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, where she was working as the company's chief people officer.

Kristin reportedly filed for divorce August 13 ... a little less than a month after the infamous Coldplay concert.

Andrew's rep tells PEOPLE ... "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued."

Play video content 7/16/25 Storyful

As you know ... Kristin and Andy's moment on the Jumbotron at the Coldplay concert in Foxborough, MA on July 16 went viral after Kristin and Andy dove out of view when the camera landed on them. Andy was also reportedly married at the time.

Even Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin noticed the bizarre reaction, noting on stage ... "Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy."