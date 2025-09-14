Morgan Wallen Honors Charlie Kirk’s Widow With Emotional Onstage Tribute

Morgan Wallen paid tribute to the grieving widow of Charlie Kirk just days after the conservative activist was killed in Utah.

The country superstar stopped his Edmonton show on Friday mid-set during his tour, taking a moment to address Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife. "I'm not gonna say a whole bunch on this, but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days," Wallen told the audience.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He continued ... "And I just wanted to let Erika Kirk know that me and my family are sending prayers her way."

He then dedicated his track "I'm a Little Crazy" to the family, urging fans to sing along. The crowd roared in support as Wallen delivered the ballad with raw emotion and visible pain.

Last night @MorganWallen sent a tribute out to Charlie Kirk and his family. The Edmonton crowd was very touched by the gesture.



Political violence is never the answer, even if members of @WabKinew’s government think otherwise.



Fire her. pic.twitter.com/fY9pXmSCw3 — Braydon Maz (@BraydonMaz) September 13, 2025 @BraydonMaz

Kirk was shot once in the neck Wednesday at Utah Valley University in front of a crowd of people. A suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested after a manhunt that gripped the Orem campus and shocked the political world.

Play video content TMZ.com