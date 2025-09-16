Fake Charlie Kirk Shooter Hit With Child Porn Charges

The man accused of obstructing the Charlie Kirk murder probe is in even more hot water ... he's now been charged with possessing child porn.

George Zinn -- who falsely told police he shot Kirk moments after the attack -- was charged with obstruction of justice following the September 10 shooting death of the conservative activist at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Now, Zinn has been charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after FBI agents examined his phone and found images of underage girls dressed only in their underwear, according to court documents filed Tuesday by Utah prosecutors. The docs say Zinn admitted to the feds he gets "sexually aroused" by children.

On September 10, Zinn was arrested and cuffed by police at UVU minutes after Kirk was shot in the neck while taking questions from a stage during one of his college events.

Play video content X/@TaylerUSA - Tayler Hansen

Cops say Zinn complained of chest pains and was brought to a hospital, where he told investigators he lied and was not Kirk's shooter.