Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want to Close Child Sex Offender Surrogacy Loophole

Pennsylvania state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to band together and close a legal loophole that allows child predators to become parents through surrogacy.

The issue has come under the spotlight after convicted child sex offender Brandon Keith Mitchell went viral for legally bringing a baby boy into his home through a surrogate mother he and his husband found.

Pennsylvania State Representative Aaron Bernstine is planning to introduce new legislation that would close the loophole and bar sex offenders from obtaining children through surrogacy. They can't do so through adoption or foster care but surrogacy is not in the law as currently written.

Bernstine, a Republican, tells TMZ ... his proposed legislation protects kids and has bipartisan support and he expects it to pass in September when his colleagues return to session.

PA State Rep Ryan Bizzarro, a Democrat, tells TMZ ... "We must close the loophole that allows dangerous and predatory individuals to have access to children."

PA State Senator Camera Bartolotta, a Republican, tells TMZ … the loophole for surrogacy needs to be addressed and when lawmakers are back in session, they will be "stricter" in regulations for adoption and surrogacy.

Mitchell is a gay man who was convicted of child sex abuse and possession of child pornography back in 2016 and is now a registered sex offender with a one-year-old boy at home ... and he's been documenting his "surrogacy journey" on social media and causing outrage.

Bartolotta says it's not an issue of gay or straight ... but rather about protecting children, babies and the vulnerable "to avoid another horrific incident."