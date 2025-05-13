Actor Gérard Depardieu Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexual assault and given an 18-month suspended sentence.

The 76-year-old actor was convicted Tuesday of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant on the set of the 2021 film, "The Green Shutters," according to multiple outlets.

His conviction follows a four-day trial in March, during which a set dresser reportedly accused Depardieu of pinning her in a narrow corridor with his legs and fondling her body, including her breasts, behind and pubic area.

She also accused him of expressing his desire to have sexual intercourse with her with a repugnant suggestion, reportedly demanding ... "Come touch my big parasol, I’m going to shove it up your p***y."

Meanwhile, the assistant claimed he groped her rear end and chest three separate times while on set.

The disgraced Oscar-nominated artist denied all accusations during the trial but admitted to using obscene and sexualized language during the film's production.

He was not present for the hearing in Paris on Tuesday. His lawyer, Jérémie Assous, confirmed he would appeal the decision.

His suspended sentence also comes with a fine totaling about $32,350, and the court also requested he register to the national sex offender database.