Former US Olympic Fencer Ivan Lee Sentenced For Sex Offenses

Former U.S. Olympian Ivan Lee was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor sex offenses stemming from his time as head coach of the Long Island University fencing team.

Lee was arrested in 2024 on forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment charges ... after a female fencer he was coaching at the time filed criminal complaints against him.

According to USA Today, the forcible touching charge was vacated by the Kings County Criminal Court after Lee participated in a court-ordered treatment program.

In the second case, he was given six years of probation and ordered to enroll in a sex offenders program by the Nassau County District Attorney.

In early November 2023, Lee was accused of inappropriate behavior toward a female fencer when they were alone -- placing his hands on her chest without her consent, making a comment on her thighs and kissing her neck.

Later that month, the woman claimed Lee squeezed her breasts over her clothes while dining at a restaurant.

He was arrested twice in 30 days over the incidents. He had cuffs thrown on him in Brooklyn in February 2024 for the first incident ... and again in March 2024 for the second.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching of intimate parts last year.

In a statement to the outlet, the victim's attorney said this serves "as a stark warning to those who would engage in sexual abuse in fencing, no matter who you are, there will be consequences."

The 44-year-old was inducted into the USA Fencing Hall of Fame in 2014, but later had his membership stripped.