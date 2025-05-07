Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-Memphis Police Officers Acquitted in Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating

Tyre Nichols 3 Memphis Cops Acquitted in Fatal Beating

Published
Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating Tadarrius-Bean,-Demetrius-Haley-and-Justin-Smith-mug-shots
Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Three ex-Memphis cops are walking free, for now, in the Tyre Nichols fatal beating case --  they've all been acquitted of second-degree murder in their state trial.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts Wednesday for all 3 defendants -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith -- on all charges. The former cops were facing 7 charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

012723-tyre-nichols-sub-kal 1/07/23
VIEW FROM ABOVE
Memphis Police Department

The jury deliberated for less than 9 hours before reaching the verdicts.

Tyre was killed during a January 2023 traffic stop for reckless driving. He initially struggled with officers, tried to avoid a deployed Taser, but was eventually subdued ... then brutally beaten and kicked for several minutes.

tyre nichols in hospital ben crump
Courtesy of Tyre Nichols Family & Ben Crump

He was hospitalized with his injuries, and died 3 days later.

While the defendants are going free today, they're still facing prison time after their convictions last year on federal charges. They have not been sentenced yet.

