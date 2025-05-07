Ex-Memphis Police Officers Acquitted in Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating

Three ex-Memphis cops are walking free, for now, in the Tyre Nichols fatal beating case -- they've all been acquitted of second-degree murder in their state trial.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts Wednesday for all 3 defendants -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith -- on all charges. The former cops were facing 7 charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Play video content 1/07/23 Memphis Police Department

The jury deliberated for less than 9 hours before reaching the verdicts.

Tyre was killed during a January 2023 traffic stop for reckless driving. He initially struggled with officers, tried to avoid a deployed Taser, but was eventually subdued ... then brutally beaten and kicked for several minutes.

He was hospitalized with his injuries, and died 3 days later.