Tyre Nichols Mother Says Ex-Cops Who Beat Her Son Won't Look Her In Eye In Court

Play video content Fox13

The mother of Tyre Nichols says the 5 former Memphis police officers on trial for her son's death are clearly afraid to face some hard truths ... 'cause she says they won't look her in the eye.

Tyre's mom, RowVaughn Wells, says she's going to be front and center at every court date as the trial unfolds ... but she says, so far, the ex-cops lack the courage to face her.

Former Memphis PD officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith made their first court appearance Friday ... putting them in the same room as Tyre's mom and stepdad. She says they refused to even look her way.

Play video content Memphis Police Department

The fired cops were arrested and indicted last month on a slew of felony charges ... second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression ... and on Friday they each pleaded not guilty.

Play video content 1/07/23 Memphis Police Department

Tyre's mom says she's living a nightmare ... but she's vowing to keep showing up to court in support of her late son and see the trial through to the end.