5 Police Officers Involved in Tyre Nichols Beating Death Charged with Murder

The 5 police officers involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have each been charged with second-degree murder ... as the public awaits the release of video from the fatal beating.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all booked into the Shelby County Jail in Memphis Thursday on a variety of charges -- including second-degree murder, official misconduct, official oppression and aggravated kidnapping.

In a press conference earlier this week, Tyre's stepdad, Rodney Wells, said anything less than a first-degree murder charge would be unacceptable.

Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving January 7 and things escalated to the point of a vicious beating from officers. He was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident and died January 10 -- an autopsy conducted by a specialist hired by the family determined Tyre died from internal bleeding caused by a severe beating.

Tyre's family was permitted to view police video from the traffic stop on Monday, and it's expected the public will see the video soon -- possibly by the end of the week.

All 5 of the officers were fired almost immediately following the beating, and 2 EMS workers were relieved of their duties until an investigation has been completed.