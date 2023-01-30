Tyre Nichols Death, Two EMTs And Fire Lieutenant Who Came To Scene Fired

More first responders have now been fired in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death ... and this time it's a fire lieutenant and two EMTs who responded to the scene.

The Memphis Fire Department announced Monday it fired three members of Engine 55 ... Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker and EMTs Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge for violating numerous policies and protocols during Tyre's arrest.

Play video content Memphis Police Department

The department says Engine 55 was dispatched to the scene, and when they got there Tyre was on the ground in handcuffs leaning against a police car.

MFD says their investigation concluded the EMTs, who were called for a person being pepper sprayed, failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment on Tyre ... and after their initial interaction with him, they requested an ambulance, which got there about 15 minutes after EMTs arrived.

Play video content 1/07/23 Memphis Police Department

All the while, the Fire Department says Lt. Whitaker remained in the fire engine with the driver.

MFD says both EMTs and Lt. Whitaker "violated numerous MFD policies and protocols" and they've all been fired.

As you know, Memphis police brutally beat Tyre and he complained of shortness of breath while being arrested ... he was taken to a hospital where 3 days later, he died. The 5 cops involved in the arrest have been fired and charged with murder.