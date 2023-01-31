Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tyre Nichols' Stepdad Denies Rumor Tyre Had Affair with Officer's Wife

Tyre Nichols Wasn't Sleeping With Cop's Wife ... Stepdad Denies Rumors

1/31/2023 3:07 PM PT

Tyre Nichols was NOT having a relationship with the wife of one of the Memphis police officers involved in his brutal beating ... according to his stepdad, who is addressing a rumor that's all over the Internet.

Tyre's stepfather, Rodney Wells, denied the scandalous accusation Tuesday during a prayer vigil outside the Nichols' home, saying ... "My son was not messing around with one of the officer's wives. That's just a rumor."

1/07/23
For those unaware, there's been a rumor gaining traction online and on social media recently ... folks are claiming, without evidence, Tyre worked at FedEx in Memphis with one of the officer's wives and had a relationship with the woman.

The implication ... the cops were out for revenge. There's also unsubstantiated rumors the officer in question sent the woman a picture of Tyre after the beating.

But, Tyre's stepdad says the rumors simply aren't true ... and it's the first time the family's addressed the claims, which, frankly, are reckless.

