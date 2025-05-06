DEA Flaunts Historic Fentanyl Bust, Says Guns, Millions of Dollars Also Seized
Federal agents just pulled off the sweetest sting in DEA history ... by snagging more than 400 kilos of fentanyl off the street -- along with guns and cash that spread across 5 states!!!
On Tuesday, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the Drug Enforcement Agency delivered a crushing blow to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which held operations in New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.
The investigation concluded with the arrest of 16 people, as agents seized the whole kit and caboodle.
Feds also confiscated over $4 million in cold hard cash, several hundred thousand more in assets, and hundreds of pounds of meth ... while dozens of firearms were also taken in the raids.
Still, Bondi gaffed last week when she reported the Trump Administration was responsible in its first 100 days for saving 258 million lives in America -- that's two-thirds of the U.S. population -- through its fentanyl seizures so far ... but with opioids remaining a deadly threat, progress is still obviously being made.