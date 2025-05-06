Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

DEA Flaunts Historic Fentanyl Bust, Says Guns, Millions of Dollars Also Seized

Breaking Bad USA DEA Crushes Largest Fentanyl Bust In History ... Thousands of Pills, Millions of Dollars Seized

Published
Largest Fentanyl Bust in DEA History
Launch Gallery
The Big Bust Launch Gallery
DEA

Federal agents just pulled off the sweetest sting in DEA history ... by snagging more than 400 kilos of fentanyl off the street -- along with guns and cash that spread across 5 states!!!

Largest Fentanyl Bust in DEA History 0

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the Drug Enforcement Agency delivered a crushing blow to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which held operations in New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The investigation concluded with the arrest of 16 people, as agents seized the whole kit and caboodle.

Feds also confiscated over $4 million in cold hard cash, several hundred thousand more in assets, and hundreds of pounds of meth ... while dozens of firearms were also taken in the raids.

Largest Fentanyl Bust in DEA History 3

Still, Bondi gaffed last week when she reported the Trump Administration was responsible in its first 100 days for saving 258 million lives in America -- that's two-thirds of the U.S. population -- through its fentanyl seizures so far ... but with opioids remaining a deadly threat, progress is still obviously being made.

related articles