DEA Flaunts Historic Fentanyl Bust, Says Guns, Millions of Dollars Also Seized

Federal agents just pulled off the sweetest sting in DEA history ... by snagging more than 400 kilos of fentanyl off the street -- along with guns and cash that spread across 5 states!!!

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the Drug Enforcement Agency delivered a crushing blow to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, which held operations in New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The investigation concluded with the arrest of 16 people, as agents seized the whole kit and caboodle.

Feds also confiscated over $4 million in cold hard cash, several hundred thousand more in assets, and hundreds of pounds of meth ... while dozens of firearms were also taken in the raids.