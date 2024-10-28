Diddy's NYC Jail Target of 'Interagency Operation,' Feds Confirm

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York -- where music mogul Diddy is currently being held as he awaits his sex-trafficking trial -- was subjected to an "interagency operation" Monday ... feds confirm to TMZ. Investigators from several federal agencies arrived at the facility early this morning.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ ... the operation at the federal jail is a collaboration between the FBOP, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, and other law enforcement partners as part of "intensive efforts to improve conditions" at the controversial facility.

The rep said the agencies' "interagency operation" was "designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn."

While an FBOP spokesperson confirmed the operation was preplanned, they noted there was "no active threat."

No additional details were shared in order to maintain the safety and security of those involved ... though, they said more information would come once the operation was concluded. Nine inmates were charged last month for various attacks this year at the jail, according to The Associated Press, including two fatal stabbings.

This update comes after Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had previously spoken out against the conditions at MDC Brooklyn. Earlier this month, the attorney noted the "roughest part" of the Bad Boy Records founder's incarceration had been the food.