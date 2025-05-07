Actor Michael Pitt Slapped With Protection Order, Cannot Contact Ex

Michael Pitt's been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend ... this after he was arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Pitt has been ordered by a New York judge to steer clear of his former partner for a year.

We're told Pitt has to avoid her home, work or any place where she physically goes ... and, he also can't use electronic means -- texts, calls, emails -- to get in touch with her.

As you know ... Pitt was arrested last week in connection with four alleged incidents prosecutors say went down between April 2020 and August 2021.

According to the indictment ... Pitt allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend before, prosecutors say, he hit her with a wooden plank. They're also claiming Pitt attacked his ex with a cinderblock on a different occasion.

The actor -- best known for playing Jimmy Darmody on "Boardwalk Empire" -- was charged with assault injury with a weapon sexually motivated, strangulation sexually motivated, sex abuse, and forcible compulsion. Pitt pled not guilty to all charges against him. He posted $100K bail and was released from custody.

Pitt's lawyer Jason Goldman told us ... "Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual.