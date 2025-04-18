Andrew Tate's Ex-GF Bri Stern Files for Restraining Order

Protect Me Before He Returns to U.S.!!!

Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend, Bri Stern, says she's in a race against time ... and fears what will happen to her when the controversial influencer returns to U.S. soil.

Bri filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order Friday in L.A. County Superior Court ... and in the docs, she says it's essential she get it while Tate is in Romania dealing with his legal issues in that country.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Bri says Tate could be back in the States "in a matter of hours" and she's terrified because "he is violent." While they were together, Bri claims Tate repeatedly told her, "If you ever betray me you will regret it and I will ruin, your life, rape you ... and kill you."

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Bri filed a lawsuit against Tate last month, alleging he beat her up during a sexual encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She also reported that to police, and they're now investigating Tate.

Play video content Instagram / @thebristern

In the new docs, she says she's feared for her life every day since filing that lawsuit.

The restraining order would require Tate to stay 100 yards away from Bri at all times, and have no contact -- in person or electronically -- with her.