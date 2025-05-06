'Boardwalk Empire' Star Michael Pitt Arrested for Sexual Abuse

Michael Pitt has been arrested on sexual abuse charges ... with authorities saying he’s being accused of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend and later attacking her with a couple blunt objects.

According to law enforcement sources ... Pitt was arrested on Friday, May 2 at 9 PM for assault injury with a weapon sexually motivated, strangulation sexually motivated, sex abuse, and forcible compulsion. Our sources say the alleged victim is an acquaintance.

We’re told the alleged incident occurred back in 2020 ... though we're still working out details of the allegations. Pitt pled not guilty to all charges against him.

Fans of "Boardwalk Empire" will recognize Pitt as Jimmy Darmody ... a main character in the first two seasons of the show. The character was killed off because Pitt was reportedly hard to work with.

Pitt also appeared in "Hannibal," "Hugo," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Dawson's Creek," and "Seven Psychopaths."