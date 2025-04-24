Shannon Sharpe, Rape Accuser Had BDSM Sex 'About 100 Times,' Sources Say

Those close to Shannon Sharpe are adamant his relationship with his rape accuser was "purely" a BDSM one -- where the two would meet up for rough sex about once a week ... and nothing more.

Sources close to the Pro Football Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports on Thursday the ex-NFL star engaged in kinky, consensual sexual activity with Jane Doe "about 100 times" in both Los Angeles and Nevada -- from late 2022 to January 2025.

They insist that while the intimate encounters featured choking and role playing -- none of it was ever nonconsensual, forcible sex.

In fact, the sources added it was his accuser -- an OnlyFans model -- who requested most of the physical acts -- claiming her text messages showed she liked to be tied up and wear a dog collar during some of their time between the sheets. Numerous texts from her, they say, capture her demands -- including one where she explicitly writes "i want u to tie me up like this and abuse me daddy."

The sources were also adamant the duo's relationship never once reached "boyfriend-girlfriend" status.

Sharpe's accuser, though, said in her lawsuit -- which she filed on Sunday -- that in October 2024 and then again in January 2025, the former Broncos tight end crossed the line. She claimed during the latter incident, she repeatedly told Sharpe she did not want to have sex with him without a condom, but he "became more aggressive and made it clear, he would not wear a condom and he was going to have his way with her."

Tony Buzbee, the woman's attorney, said in a statement to TMZ Sports in response to the claims Thursday that "all of this is ridiculous."

"Someone should tell Mr. Sharpe that when you are digging yourself a hole, it would be smart to stop digging," he said. "The filed complaint and audio speaks for itself."

The lawyer then pointed out a text his client sent to Sharpe on Jan. 2, 2025 that read "I don’t care what our history is, no means no shannon."

"As you can clearly see from the texts released by Mr. Sharpe’s team," Buzbee said, "'no means no' no matter what has occurred before."

The woman is suing for $50 million in damages.

