Shannon Sharpe Tells Rape Accuser He Wants to 'Choke' Her in New Audio

Shannon Sharpe's accuser's lawyer has released new audio in which you can hear the ESPN commentator threatening to choke the woman in public -- but the Pro Football Hall of Famer's team is adamant it's not what it sounds like.

Attorney Tony Buzbee dropped the file Wednesday morning and issued a statement, saying Sharpe’s attacks on him and his "Jane Doe" client were a "big, stupid mistake."

Buzbee goes on to say the audio "provides a fair picture of the relationship shortly before the alleged assault in this case," although he has not said when it was recorded.

The clip starts off while the two are apparently in the middle of a phone call, with Sharpe's accuser asking the former NFL star if he's coming to Los Angeles, and he confirms he is.

Then the accuser, who was allegedly 19 at the time she met Sharpe, says she doesn't know why Sharpe -- who was in his mid-50s -- would want to go out on the town. Sharpe tells her not to worry, and the conversation soon turns to her getting choked.

She tells Sharpe she has no interest in being choked -- but Sharpe seems to ignore her. He says ... "I might choke you in public ... big Black guy chokes small white woman."

She responds that "it's not a good look" ... prompting Sharpe to accuse her of doing something to him, but it's not clear what that is. The discussion ends with Sharpe asking, "Well, what?"

Sharpe's legal team insists conversations of this nature were common in their relationship and don't indicate serious threats of violence. They point to a text message -- which they say was sent by Doe to Sharpe in October 2023 -- that shows Doe asking Sharpe "to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while ur f***ing me."

A rep for Sharpe added ... "This is a very small excerpt with no date or context attached to it."

As you know ... Doe filed a lawsuit Sunday claiming Sharpe raped her in late 2024 and early 2025.

Sharpe said he was planning on suing the accuser for defamation, and his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, held a press conference Tuesday, denying his client did anything wrong and releasing a bunch of text messages, claiming they "show that she likes and asks for fantasy role playing and other forms of unusual sexual behavior."