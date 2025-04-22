Shannon Sharpe Accuser Confronted Him Over Alleged Rape ... 'No Means No'

Shannon Sharpe's accuser confronted him over the alleged January 2025 sexual assault ... with a newly released text message showing the woman told him, "no means no shannon."

The convo took place on the evening of Jan. 2, 2025 -- the day Jane Doe alleged in her lawsuit that Sharpe raped her.

Doe tells Sharpe in the message, "I cried when u left because I begged you to put a condom on and not put it in my ass and u didn’t listen."

"I don’t care what our history is," she added, "no means no shannon."

She went on to tell Sharpe "idk how to process this" ... and in response, Sharpe asked if he could call her later. It's unclear if the two were able to talk about the matter on the phone.

The texts were released to TMZ Sports along with hundreds of others on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the messages show what appears to be a kinky, consensual relationship between the two.

In one, which Doe sent to Sharpe in June 2024, she says, "I wanna be abused daddy." In another, sent in July 2024, she writes, "I want u to tie me up like this and abuse me daddy." In a third, dated Jan. 31, 2024, she requests "some hardcore bdsm action" from the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Sharpe's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, tells us, in his opinion, they "show that she likes and asks for fantasy role playing and other forms of unusual sexual behavior." He also said he believes the messages show a change in her behavior when Sharpe refused to have a child with her.

Davis said once Sharpe shut the idea down, he noticed Doe's demeanor shift. He stated he believes that's when she began concocting a scheme to blackmail the ESPN personality -- which ultimately resulted in her filing her lawsuit on Sunday.

Play video content Instagram/@shannonsharpe84

Davis went on to, once again, deny that Sharpe committed any wrongdoing.

Sharpe, meanwhile, said in a video statement earlier Tuesday Doe's actions were "a shakedown" -- and he was going to sue her for defamation soon.