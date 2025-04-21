Shannon Sharpe Sued For $50 Million Over Alleged Rapes

Shannon Sharpe has just been sued for allegedly raping a woman on multiple occasions ... and the plaintiff in the case is asking for tens of millions in damages.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, was filed by a Jane Doe on Sunday in Nevada ... after she says Sharpe brutally sexually assaulted her several times at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 -- following a yearslong, abusive relationship.

According to the suit, Doe met Sharpe in 2023 at a gym in Los Angeles -- when she was 20 years old and he was in his mid-50s. She stated in the docs during their first encounter, Sharpe told her he would "buy her fake t**s" if she won a weight-loss competition with him.

She wrote in the suit Sharpe proceeded to pursue her relentlessly, calling, texting and "demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion."

The woman stated she and the former Denver Broncos tight end ultimately got into a consensual relationship, though she described it as controlling and verbally abusive.

"He demanded complete control over her time and body," attorney Tony Buzbee wrote in Doe's suit, "expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called."

Doe claimed there was one argument in particular that terrified her -- when he yelled at her while a firearm was visible in the room.

"Plaintiff tried sharing her location with friends from her iPhone -- just in case," the docs state. "But Sharpe saw her doing this. The moment he realized what she was doing, he grabbed her by the neck and told her, 'If you ever do that again, I will f***ing kill you.'"

The two nevertheless continued the relationship -- even following a move by both to Nevada during the summer of 2024. However, Doe states in her suit she attempted to break things off after his infamous Instagram Live streaming incident ... which she said led to him raping her.

Play video content September 2024 Nightcap

Doe claimed in her suit the first instance happened in October 2024 at her apartment. She said the 56-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer forced himself on her "while she was crying and sobbing."

The second instance, the suit alleges, happened a few weeks later, in January 2025. Doe claims Sharpe came over to her house with promises of delivering a Christmas and birthday gift to her ... but instead, violently sexually assaulted her once more.

She's suing for over $50 million.

"It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money," Buzbee said in a statement after filing the suit on Doe's behalf. "I look forward to pressing this case in court."