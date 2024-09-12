Shannon Sharpe Gets Porn Site Offer After Sex Video On Instagram Live

Shannon Sharpe's inadvertent foray into public sex could ultimately benefit him ... as one popular porn site tells TMZ Sports it now wants him on its platform so badly -- it's willing to fork out a ton of coin to get him.

The guys over at The Porn Dude -- an XXX website that gets tens of millions of views monthly -- are the ones making the offer ... saying they'll give him 100 racks if he's willing to really show off his stuff on cam with them.

"We would love to offer him a solid $100,000," they told us Wednesday, "to see him avoid the t**s and p**** defense and see him score the ultimate BBC touchdown on our set. 😄"

"If he's looking to make a career change," they continued, "tell him we’ve got a jersey ready for him! 😉"

Of course, it's highly unlikely Sharpe takes the guys up on their deal. For starters, Sharpe ain't exactly hurting for money ... he's one of the most popular analysts on TV -- and his "Club Shay Shay" podcast is one of the hottest in the country.

Play video content Nightcap

Sharpe admitted he was embarrassed by the whole accident ... saying Wednesday night he was "disappointed" in himself. He also admitted he wasn't really hacked -- he's just not up to speed on technology.