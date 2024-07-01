Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexual Comments On Podcast

Play video content Club Shay Shay

Shannon Sharpe just issued a face-to-face apology to Megan Thee Stallion for the sexual comments he previously made about her ... saying he deeply regrets the negative impact his words may have had on her life.

The "Savage" rapper was the latest A-lister to join the "Club Shay Shay" podcast on Monday ... and the first thing he did was admit he was wrong for referencing her the way that he did on his "Nightcap" show with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

NOVEMBER 2023 Nightcap with Unc and Ocho

During the November 2023 episode, Sharpe verbally drooled over Meg ... saying he would have her "stretched out like a quarter to three" if he ever got the opportunity.

"For any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize," Sharpe said.

Sharpe faced a ton of criticism for the comments ... and even though he released an apology on social media shortly after, he took advantage of the opportunity to directly own up to his mistakes to Meg.

"You've been amazing and you have an amazing career going forward."

Meg accepted his apology ... and the two secured the peace by taking a shot of Sharpe's Le Portier Shay cognac, which she enjoyed.

"That's smooth," Meg said. "Okay! I was waiting for it to tear me up! Okay. I like that. Thank you!"