Shannon Sharpe Won't Face Discipline From ESPN Over Sex Stream

Good news for Shannon Sharpe ... the viral video of his Wednesday afternoon romp won't affect his day job -- as TMZ Sports has learned ESPN isn't going to discipline its star for his accidental sex stream.

A source at the network tells us ... Sharpe's absence from Thursday's "First Take" had nothing to do with what went down on his Instagram some 24 hours ago -- as his usual days off are Thursdays and Fridays.

The source says Sharpe is expected back on Monday -- and no punishment whatsoever is coming his way.

Sharpe, who's been with ESPN since 2023, just recently signed a contract extension to stay with the network -- agreeing back in June to continue debating Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" for the foreseeable future.

As for Sharpe's stance on the whole X-rated scene ... his Instagram account initially claimed he was hacked -- although on his "Nightcap" show on Wednesday evening, he fessed up to it actually being him.

Play video content Nightcap

He chalked the whole issue up to not being very tech-savvy -- and he said he was "embarrassed" for it.