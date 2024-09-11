Shannon Sharpe's Instagram Shares Apparent Sex Video, Hall of Famer Says He Was Hacked

An eyebrow-raising video of an apparent sex act was just streamed on Shannon Sharpe's social media account on Wednesday ... but the Hall of Famer is insisting it was not his doing.

The ESPN talent's Instagram went live just minutes ago ... and while the former tight end's face seemingly did not appear at any point, a moaning woman is heard throughout several clips that have since spread on the internet.

After the NSFW clip was taken down, Sharpe sent a message of caution to his 3.2 million followers ... claiming he was the victim of a cyber attack.

"Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out -- UNC," Sharpe said minutes ago -- before ultimately deleting the post.

We're not going to share the video for obvious reasons ... but a quick search on X will be more than enough for all the curious readers out there.

As for the people involved in the clip ... it's impossible to identify anyone with what's available, but some people are convinced Sharpe's voice is heard at one point.