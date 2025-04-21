Shannon Sharpe Denies Rape Allegations ... Calls Lawsuit a Shakedown

Shannon Sharpe is firing back at his rape accuser ... calling B.S. on her allegations -- while sharing some graphic messages he claims she sent that back his side of the story.

Sharpe's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, released the denial on the Hall of Famer's behalf on Monday afternoon ... just hours after a Jane Doe said in a lawsuit the ex-football player sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in late 2024 and early 2025.

Davis stated the suit -- which was filed by famed lawyer Tony Buzbee -- was nothing more than "a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars."

He added the woman's claim is "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."

Davis attached messages to his statement that he says were sent by Sharpe's accuser to the former Denver Broncos tight end ... at or around the time the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

Davis claims one text read, "I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you're f***ing me."

According to Davis, another text says, "I know u miss this big juicy ass…$25k for each cheek."

"These messages are just a sampling of a broader pattern of graphic, sexual communications initiated by the plaintiff," Davis said. "The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested by the plaintiff."

Doe wrote in her suit she met Sharpe at a Los Angeles-area gym in 2023 ... and began a consensual relationship with him shortly after. She stated he was controlling and verbally abusive throughout their time together -- and, after she said she wanted to end things following his now-infamous Instagram Live streaming incident, she claims he raped her.

In addition to issuing the patent denial of wrongdoing, Sharpe's attorney stated that prior to filing her suit, Doe also secretly recorded Sharpe, edited the video ... and is now using it in an attempt to shake him down for money.

Play video content September 2024 Nightcap

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct -- especially the gross lie of 'rape' -- and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," Davis said.

"He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law."

Doe is suing for over $50 million in damages.