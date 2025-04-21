WWE's Paul Heyman Makes Shannon Sharpe Rape Lawsuit Reference On-Air
Paul Heyman just made a reference to the recent rape allegations levied against Shannon Sharpe ... all as he was live on the ESPN analyst's network.
The legendary WWE personality -- while chatting Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" about how he betrayed CM Punk during a match at Night 1 of WrestleMania this weekend -- stated, "CM Punk does as much good to my reputation as Shannon Sharpe does to ESPN's."
😱😱#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PkMFr4pY81— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) April 20, 2025 @WWEAustralia
When the crowd groaned ... he added, "Don’t 'ohhhh' me. I'm not the one getting sued."
Pat McAfee -- the show's host -- then quickly pivoted away from the conversation.
Sharpe, of course, was just sued on Sunday in Nevada ... by a woman -- ID'ed only as Jane Doe -- who alleged he raped her on multiple occasions after the two had gotten into a relationship in 2023.
Doe claimed after she attempted to break things off with him over infidelity, he forced himself on her -- once in October 2024, and then again in January 2025.
Sharpe has yet to comment on the allegations ... and neither have his bosses at ESPN.
The 56-year-old, though, was seen on the network on Monday -- doing his regular gig on "First Take" as news of the suit was spreading online.
Doe, meanwhile, is suing Sharpe for over $50 million.