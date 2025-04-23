Shannon Sharpe 'Told-You-So' Warning Vids Go Viral After $50M Rape Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe's media career is hanging in the balance in the wake of his explosive sexual assault lawsuit -- a totally avoidable scenario, had he taken Mo'Nique's advice!!!

The blunt comedienne was on Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast back in Feb. 2024, when she warned him about dating young girls and urged him to get an "ol' fat gal" who cooked him soul food and catered to his needs.

Fast-forward to the present day, and Sharpe is battling a $50 million lawsuit filed by a 20-year-old OnlyFans star.

On Wednesday's "Breakfast Club," Charlamagne tha God declared Shannon and his attorney were handling things terribly with their response -- especially with the revelation they offered the accuser $10 million not to file the lawsuit.

Sharpe defended his reputation and called the lawsuit a shakedown -- and Charlamagne agreed, but still scolded the NFL Hall of Famer for even hooking up with someone 30 years his junior!!!

Bow Wow warns athletes about

IG models who see their big contracts as a payday.



(🎥: The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/YCG8wYrK7j — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 30, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Charlamagne praised the internet for resurfacing the Mo'Nique clip and told Sharpe to "sit his old ass down and practice 🍆 discipline!!!"

Social media users also dug up Bow Wow's March interview with Art Of Dialogue, where he called pro athletes the biggest suckers when it comes to falling for the IG model trap.

Comedian Lil Duval subscribes to the same "Unc" lifestyle as Sharpe, but still teased him for going below age 24.

Dr. Umar says he will stand with Shannon Sharpe against his accuser Gabriella Zuniga, or internet persona "Karli".



'I'm gonna stand with uncle Shay Shay on one condition, no more snow bunnies!' pic.twitter.com/gOHZCarbvK — DomIsLive NEWS (@domislivenews) April 22, 2025 @domislivenews

ESPN is currently deciding if Sharpe will be part of their org going forward ... but Dr. Umar has his back.