Andrew Tate's Ex Bri Stern Expands on Relationship, Alleged Sexual Assault

Bri Stern is speaking out after claiming her ex boyfriend Andrew Tate beat her ... she says she trusted him and he got her with a classic bait and switch.

Andrew's ex just posted a video on social media detailing her side of their relationship ... expanding on why she started dating him in the first place and pushing back on the haters she says are telling her she deserved his alleged abuse.

Bri says Andrew charmed her and convinced her all the negative things out there were not true and she says she takes full accountability for giving it a go as his girlfriends ... despite narratives that he's a misogynist.

She says people who are saying she deserved to be beaten for ignoring red flags are out of line ... telling them their wives, mothers and sisters don't deserve the treatment she claims she received.

We broke the stories ... Bri filed a police report claiming Andrew attacked her during sex and she's also suing him for the same alleged incident. Andrew denied beating Bri.

She says Andrew's circle of powerful friends made her think he was a good guy ... but she says he's an abuser and she found out the hard way.

