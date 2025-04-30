Harvey Weinstein Accuser Testifies About Alleged Sexual Assault at His Retrial

Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley got emotional as she testified for a second time about the time she claims he sexually assaulted her in his Manhattan apartment.

Miriam, a former television production assistant, took the stand Wednesday in Weinstein's retrial and told the jury about an alleged 2006 rape.

Weinstein's accuser says he invited her over to his Manhattan apartment after getting her a ticket to the "Clerks II" movie premiere in Los Angeles, and she accepted the invite.

She says she sat with Weinstein on a sofa when he suddenly lunged at her and tried to kiss her, holding her down and forcing her to a bed ... where she says he raped her.

Miriam says she told Weinstein she was on her period and had a tampon in ... but she testified he pulled out the tampon and went down on her.

During the alleged assault, Miriam says she "realized that I'm getting raped" and she "just decided to check out and endure it."

Miriam testified she had met Weinstein a couple years earlier at the 2004 premiere of "The Aviator" in London, saying he had helped her get a job as a PA on "Project Runway," and that things between them didn't get sexual until the alleged July 2006 rape.

Haley is one of three accusers testifying at Weinstein's New York retrial ... and her testimony essentially follows her earlier account from his original trial 5 years ago.

Play video content TMZ.com

Weinstein was convicted of sexually abusing Miriam and another one of his accusers, actress Jessica Mann, at his 2020 trial ... but those convictions were later overturned when an appeals court determined his constitutional rights were violated during the trial.