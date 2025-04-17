Harvey Weinstein Temporarily Moved From Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital

Harvey Weinstein and his team just scored a small legal victory ... 'cause he's getting out of Rikers Island -- at least, temporarily.

The disgraced movie producer is headed for Bellevue Hospital after his attorney Imran Ansari and his New York State healthcare consultant Craig Rothfeld successfully petitioned the court to move him because of his deteriorating health.

A judge signed off on the move Thursday ... putting Weinstein into Bellevue pending his hearing -- which is scheduled for April 24 at 2:15 PM ET.

Weinstein's team has alleged he's not getting adequate care in Rikers ... including claiming at least one of his maladies was misdiagnosed.

Many of Weinstein's ailments were also listed in the document ... including cancer, diabetes, extensive coronary artery disease, chest pain due to lowered levels of blood flowing to the heart, obstructive sleep apnea, thyroid issues, obesity, chronic lower back and leg pain, anemia, and hypertension.

Weinstein is also requesting millions of dollars from Bellevue hospital ... 'cause, while he says he trusts them with his care, he's also arguing he has suffered physically and psychologically over his "horrific" treatment -- which includes Bellevue releasing him back to jail before being fully recovered.