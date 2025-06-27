Ex-MTV Star Connor Smith Out on Parole After Child-Solicitation Prison Time

Former MTV star Connor Smith -- who appeared on "Are You the One?" in 2015 -- has been released from the clink after serving time for trying to get together with an underage girl.

Illinois state sources tell TMZ ... Smith is out on parole as of Friday after serving less than 8 months at Taylorville Correctional Center. He's now a registered sex offender ... so he's got 72 hours to check in with police to formally update his whereabouts.

Remember ... the one-time reality star was picked up by authorities in Florida in March 2024 -- ending a year-long manhunt initiated by the state of Illinois. Authorities accused him of sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl ... but who was actually an adult undercover cop.

The pair even made plans to get naughty with each other -- but when Smith pulled up to the designated meeting spot, he was met by police ... and he took off.

He was accused of traveling to meet a minor, and grooming and disseminating harmful material -- and found himself behind bars in November 2024.

This is not Smith's first brush with the law relating to contact with an underage girl -- he was arrested in 2021 for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Indiana.