The New Pornographers' Joe Seiders Arrested for Alleged Child Porn, Molestation

The drummer for The New Pornographers seems to be living up to the name of his rock band ... he's been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.

Joseph Seiders was taken into custody last week and booked into jail in Riverside County, California for alleged possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy. Seiders posed for a frowning mugshot with gray stubble on his face.

According to officials ... On April 7, an 11-year-old boy told sheriff's deputies responding to a report of suspicious activity that a man had used his cell phone to record him using the bathroom at a business in Palm Desert, California.

Two days later, the sheriff's department says, an employee at the same business reported a man was entering and exiting the restroom with underage boys. The Desert Sun newspaper reports the location is a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Suspicious, the worker called the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and deputies quickly responded, arresting Seiders before executing search warrants on his home, vehicle and cell phone.

Deputies allegedly recovered evidence that implicates Seiders in alleged crimes.

The New Pornographers released a statement ... “Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders — and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”