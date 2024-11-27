JonBenét Ramsey Self-Confessed 'Killer' is 'Missing'

The convicted pedophile who claims he accidentally killed JonBenét Ramsey has gone "missing" ... TMZ has confirmed.

Gary Oliva has said for years ... he was in the Ramsey home in December 1996, when "I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die." Oliva wrote that to a high school friend in 2019.

When authorities were investigating the case, his name came up and they found hundreds of pictures of JonBenét.

Oliva had also confessed to other killings, but was never charged. He served an 8-year sentence for child pornography, but e's out and on parole until February 2027.

Denver police tell TMZ ... Oliva is required to check in with the P.D. every month, and it's his responsibility to check in with them. According to records from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Oliva has not checked in since February 2024 -- his location listed as the Silver Spur motel in East Colfax.

The Daily Mail has a police source who says Oliva checked in with them early this month, but State records do not reflect that. DM also reports -- he'd not been seen at the Silver Spur in months.

According to public records ... Oliva has a history of failing to report as a sex offender and has multiple addresses listed on the CBI sex offender registry.

During a 2019 investigation into JonBenét's murder, Oliva was already locked up but eliminated as a suspect because his DNA did not match the evidence at the murder scene. But, recently, there have been significant questions about DNA testing back then.