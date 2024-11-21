JonBenét Ramsey Murder House Owners Rejected Netflix Request, May Sell Home

There's at least one household in America that won't tune in to the new JonBenét Ramsey Netflix documentary ... the folks who live in the home where she was found murdered.

Carol Milner and her husband, Timothy, own the Boulder, Colorado house and Carol tells TMZ ... they were approached by producers of the new highly anticipated Netflix docuseries "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?" -- but they took a hard pass.

In fact, Carol says she and her husband have turned down all Hollywood offers that have come their way over the years, including one from Dr. Phil, and another worth 7 figures.

Carol puts it like this ... "We want nothing to do with the exploitation of that poor family."

The Netflix docuseries is dropping on the streaming service Monday, and while Carol and Timothy are expecting an increase in folks dropping by to check out the murder house, they aren't too worried about the potential influx of looky-loos ... because the property is gated. That said, visitors better be respectful ... and lawful.

JonBenét was 6 when she was found dead in the home's basement way back in December 1996 ... and her international headline-making murder remains unsolved.

Carol and Timothy bought the home in 2004 and raised their 5 children there. Carol tells us they fell in love with the sprawling mansion when they did a walkthrough ... and never felt uneasy about the history.

The homeowners say they don't believe the Ramsey family had anything to do with JonBenét's murder ... and while they were once creeped out by the theory that the killer was still at large ... they've since gotten over it.